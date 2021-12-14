Kyler Murray explains what went wrong on disastrous final play

The Arizona Cardinals had a chance to pull off a miraculous comeback against the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night, but they came up short after completely botching their final play. Kyler Murray shed some light on what went wrong after his team’s 30-23 loss.

The Cardinals were down 10 late in the game and kicked a field goal with 37 seconds left to make it 30-23. Arizona then improbably recovered an onside kick to give themselves a chance to tie the game. Their final possession was a mess. They had consecutive penalties to begin the drive before Murray completed a pass to James Conner in the middle of the field. Arizona had no timeouts and had to hurry to the line, but there was confusion over what should have been a spike to stop the clock. Murray then took a sack. You can watch the play here.

Murray confirmed the obvious after the game — he and his offensive linemen were not on the same page.

“It was miscommunication between me and the O-line,” Murray said, via the Cardinals’ official website. “They thought it was spike, but it was just a heat-of-the-moment deal. I don’t even remember the call, what was being said in the helmet or anything like that.”

Obviously, the Cardinals were not organized. Murray was sacked because none of his linemen blocked, which is a clear sign that they thought he was going to spike the ball to stop the clock with seconds remaining. He probably should have.

Photo: Dec 8, 2019; Glendale, AZ, USA; Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) against the Pittsburgh Steelers at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports