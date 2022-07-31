 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson showing key improvement in 1 major area

July 31, 2022
by Grey Papke
Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson is a dynamic player, but he has still faced criticism from some over his unique style and a perceived unpolished passing game. Based on at least one throw from Sunday’s practice, that concern about his arm may be addressed this year.

Jackson, who spent the offseason working with a throwing mechanics coach, uncorked a perfect spiral in video from the Ravens’ practice livestream. The quarterback finds receiver Rashod Bateman deep down the field with a tight spiral and impressive arm strength.

If Jackson starts uncorking throws like that in games consistently, watch out. That has the potential to add a new dynamic to the Baltimore offense.

Jackson and the Ravens are currently in the midst of protracted contract negotiations. The quarterback has been clear about his desire to stay with Baltimore, but is also negotiating his own deal. The Ravens may be well-served to wrap up those negotiations quickly.

