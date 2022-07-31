Lamar Jackson showing key improvement in 1 major area

Lamar Jackson is a dynamic player, but he has still faced criticism from some over his unique style and a perceived unpolished passing game. Based on at least one throw from Sunday’s practice, that concern about his arm may be addressed this year.

Jackson, who spent the offseason working with a throwing mechanics coach, uncorked a perfect spiral in video from the Ravens’ practice livestream. The quarterback finds receiver Rashod Bateman deep down the field with a tight spiral and impressive arm strength.

.@Lj_era8 is reportedly throwing with more velocity and tighter spirals in training camp after working with a throwing mechanics coach throughout the offseason and bulking up to 220 pounds. It shows here.pic.twitter.com/DO0jItq6xF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) July 31, 2022

If Jackson starts uncorking throws like that in games consistently, watch out. That has the potential to add a new dynamic to the Baltimore offense.

Jackson and the Ravens are currently in the midst of protracted contract negotiations. The quarterback has been clear about his desire to stay with Baltimore, but is also negotiating his own deal. The Ravens may be well-served to wrap up those negotiations quickly.