Lamar Jackson explains why he ‘liked’ tweet about him going to Dolphins

Lamar Jackson sparked a frenzy on social media last week with the click of a button, and the Baltimore Ravens star admits that he did so intentionally.

Jackson “liked” a tweet from a fan that suggested he should become the quarterback of the Miami Dolphins. He discussed the uproar during an appearance on the “GoJo Show” with Mike Golic Jr. this week. Rather than using the hacked excuse, Jackson admitted he was trolling fans.

On the @GoJoShow, Lamar Jackson basically says he liked a tweet of himself in a Dolphins jersey as a joke for everyone who thinks he wants out of Baltimore. pic.twitter.com/kdc6F54CYX — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) September 8, 2022

“I tweeted before that (Baltimore) is where I want to be at,” Jackson said. “Now I’m seeing, ‘Oh, he wants out’, because I’m liking stuff. Yeah, because I see that y’all keep engaging in that way like, ‘Oh, he wants to leave.’ That’s me shooting my shots on social media because they like doing it to me, I guess.”

Jackson grew up in Pompano Beach, Fla., which is less than 40 miles from Miami. That made his social media trolling even more noteworthy. Of course, the Ravens have no intention of trading him to Miami or anywhere else — at least not at the moment.

Jackson is looking for a new contract. He does not have an agent and has told the Ravens that he will not negotiate beyond Week 1. The team reportedly made a new offer to him recently, but the two sides are running out of time to come to an agreement.