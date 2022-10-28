 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved sign Ravens fan brought to game

October 27, 2022
by Larry Brown
Lamar Jackson absolutely loved the sign one Baltimore Ravens fan brought to Thursday night’s game.

Jackson’s Ravens beat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 27-22 on Thursday night. As he was heading off the field at Raymond James Stadium, some fans were waiting by the tunnel to share their support. One fan even threw a sign down to Jackson that said “Ravens pay ’em now!”

Jackson read the sign, loved it, and autographed it for the fan.

Well, that makes it clear what Jackson is thinking about.

Jackson has been in a contract dispute with the Ravens for a few years. The team has offered him a generous contract, but he reportedly wants a fully-guaranteed contract.

Jackson is likely headed for a big pay day. Don’t believe us? Just ask a different AFC coach for his opinion.

Jackson went 27/38 for 238 yards, 2 touchdowns and 43 rushing yards in the win. His Ravens are 5-3.

