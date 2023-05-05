 Skip to main content
Lamar Jackson debuts new hairstyle at press conference for new contract

May 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Lamar Jackson looks on

Sep 13, 2021; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) reacts against the Las Vegas Raiders during Monday Night Football at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Lamar Jackson finally has a new contract, and the Baltimore Ravens star is sporting a new look to go along with it.

After more than a year of off-and-on negotiations, Jackson and the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension last week. The former MVP held a press conference on Thursday to formally announce the new deal, and there was something very different about the way he looked.

Jackson usually has his hair in braids. Most people haven’t seen him with it out like that. Of course, many fans joked that the star quarterback decided to “let his hair down” after he secured his extension.

Now that his new contract is finally in place, Jackson can focus solely on preparing for the 2023 season. He has already set an extremely lofty goal for himself.

