Lamar Jackson debuts new hairstyle at press conference for new contract

Lamar Jackson finally has a new contract, and the Baltimore Ravens star is sporting a new look to go along with it.

After more than a year of off-and-on negotiations, Jackson and the Ravens agreed to a five-year, $260 million contract extension last week. The former MVP held a press conference on Thursday to formally announce the new deal, and there was something very different about the way he looked.

"I really didn't care for other teams. I wanted to be here. I want to be a Raven." pic.twitter.com/xK92EDb9wg — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) May 4, 2023

Jackson usually has his hair in braids. Most people haven’t seen him with it out like that. Of course, many fans joked that the star quarterback decided to “let his hair down” after he secured his extension.

Now that his new contract is finally in place, Jackson can focus solely on preparing for the 2023 season. He has already set an extremely lofty goal for himself.