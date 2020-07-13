Lamar Jackson comments on Patrick Mahomes’ ‘crazy’ contract

Even Lamar Jackson was blown away by Patrick Mahomes’ contract.

Mahomes signed a massive 10-year contract extension with the Kansas City Chiefs last week that could be worth as much as $503 million. That is the most amount ever for a professional athlete, and it definitely got Jackson’s attention.

“It’s a crazy number,” Jackson said of Mahomes’ contract during an interview on “SportsCenter” on Monday. “No one has ever dreamed about that. Probably dreamed about it, but no one ever expected that. Half a million dollars. That’s different. But he deserves it. He deserves it.”

The Baltimore Ravens quarterback knows there is one thing separating him from getting that kind of deal too.

“I got to win me a Super Bowl. I got to get what he has,” Jackson said.

Jackson had a monster regular season last year. The former No. 32 overall pick passed for a league-high 36 touchdowns while also rushing for 1,206 yards and seven touchdowns, helping his Ravens go 14-2. But for the second year in a row, Jackson struggled in the playoffs, and his team got eliminated in their first postseason game (Jackson thinks he knows why).

Much like Mahomes, Jackson has an MVP award on his resume. But he needs a Super Bowl ring in order to have a contract that comes close to matching Mahomes’.