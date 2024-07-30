Lamar Jackson responds to John Harbaugh’s viral GOAT quote

Baltimore Ravens head coach John Harbaugh recently shared quite the vision for his quarterback Lamar Jackson. Jackson had the perfect response to his coach’s lofty goal for the 2-time MVP.

Last week, Harbaugh went viral on social media when he shared his grand “vision” for Jackson to become the “greatest quarterback ever to play in the history of the National Football League.” Fans weren’t exactly buying what the Ravens coach was trying to sell.

Jackson on Monday was asked by reporters about Harbaugh’s quote. The Ravens star made sure to clear up that he thought Tom Brady was the GOAT and the gold standard he’s trying to reach.

“I appreciate that coming from coach,” said Jackson, via Ravens’ website reporter Clifton Brown. Keep doing what I’m doing. Keep trying to get better. Keep trying to win these games. Keep trying to reach that goal.

“I’m not the GOAT [greatest of all time]. Tom Brady’s the GOAT. But I believe that’s motivation. I appreciate that. I’m still on my way.”

Jackson added that his goal is ultimately to be labeled a “champion.”

Jackson was coming off several missed days of training camp due to an illness. But 3-time Pro Bowler didn’t appear to miss a beat in his return to practice.

Easy 💵 for Lamar Jackson and Zay Flowers pic.twitter.com/TI0yFY4DSy — Kevin Oestreicher (@koestreicher34) July 29, 2024

Jackson is just one MVP award away from matching Tom Brady’s career total. But with just two career playoff wins under his belt, Jackson is still eons away from where Brady ended up in terms of postseason success.