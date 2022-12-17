 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSaturday, December 17, 2022

Report reveals potential Lamar Jackson return timetable

December 17, 2022
by Grey Papke
Read
Lamar Jackson warms up before a game

Dec 4, 2022; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Baltimore Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson (8) warms up prior to the game against the Denver Broncos at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

The Baltimore Ravens will play another game without Lamar Jackson on Saturday, but there appears to be some hope that it will be the last one the quarterback misses for the time being.

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago and will not play Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jackson is expected to be back “soon” and is hopeful of a Dec. 24 return against the Atlanta Falcons.

Jackson’s injury was initially put down as a possible 1-to-3 week absence, and if he returns next week, it will end up being two weeks. Regardless, he looks certain to be back to help with Baltimore’s playoff push.

The Ravens beat the Broncos in the game Jackson left early, then escaped with a victory over the Steelers last week. They have managed to keep winning without their quarterback, and may essentially go 3-0 without him if they can see off the Browns on Saturday.

Article Tags

Lamar Jackson
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus