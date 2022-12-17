Report reveals potential Lamar Jackson return timetable

The Baltimore Ravens will play another game without Lamar Jackson on Saturday, but there appears to be some hope that it will be the last one the quarterback misses for the time being.

Jackson is dealing with a knee injury he suffered two weeks ago and will not play Saturday against the Cleveland Browns. However, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Jackson is expected to be back “soon” and is hopeful of a Dec. 24 return against the Atlanta Falcons.

From @NFLGameDay Kickoff: QB Snoop Huntley starts today for the #Ravens, but Lamar Jackson (PCL sprain) should be back soon. The team is hopeful he'll be back at practice this week and play Christmas Eve against the #Falcons. pic.twitter.com/AVgAzQgvrP — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) December 17, 2022

Jackson’s injury was initially put down as a possible 1-to-3 week absence, and if he returns next week, it will end up being two weeks. Regardless, he looks certain to be back to help with Baltimore’s playoff push.

The Ravens beat the Broncos in the game Jackson left early, then escaped with a victory over the Steelers last week. They have managed to keep winning without their quarterback, and may essentially go 3-0 without him if they can see off the Browns on Saturday.