Landon Collins blasts ex-Giants GM after returning to team

Now that is he officially back with the New York Giants, Landon Collins is not afraid to name names.

Speaking with reporters for the first time since re-signing with the Giants, Collins explained the circumstances surrounding his initial departure from the team in 2019 and pinned the blame on ex-Giants GM Dave Gettleman.

“[Gettleman] was my only concern,” he said, per Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “I want fans to understand that. It wasn’t the Giants. It was Dave Gettleman … I wanted to stay but Gettleman didn’t want me here.”

Collins was a homegrown Giant who was drafted by the team in 2015 and emerged as a cornerstone of their defense. He made three Pro Bowl teams and an All-Pro team in his first four seasons with the Giants but was not re-signed in 2019 by a front office led at the time by Gettleman. Instead, Collins signed elsewhere in the division with Washington, landing a sizable six-year, $84 million contract.

Gettleman, who retired after the 2021 season, had some pretty big foul-ups during his time in charge of the Giants (a four-year period in which the team went a miserable 19-46). Just a few months ago, another one of his mistakes came to light.

For Collins, who returned to the Giants as a practice squad member earlier this month, he had hinted at issues with Gettleman after the Washington move. This time around however, Collins is saying it with his chest.