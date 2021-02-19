Lane Johnson tweets message to Eagles fans after Carson Wentz trade

Lane Johnson was a big supporter of Carson Wentz during the quarterback’s time with the Philadelphia Eagles, so it is probably safe to assume he was disappointed when Wentz was traded to the Indianapolis Colts this week. The veteran offensive tackle is not panicking, however.

Not long after the trade was completed, Johnson told Jeff Skversky of 6ABC that he is happy for Wentz and knows Wentz and Colts head coach Frank Reich are “really close” and have “good chemistry.” Then on Friday, Johnson sent a cryptic tweet that appeared to be directed at Eagles fans.

Wentz wanted out of Philly, so there was no way the Eagles were going to keep him. Many Eagles fans felt the team didn’t get enough in return for Wentz, but his stock wasn’t exactly through the roof after an abysmal 2020 season. Teams also knew he wanted to play for the Colts, which limited the market.

The Eagles are now starting fresh with a new head coach, and it sounds like they could hold an open quarterback competition this offseason. Johnson, one of the team’s veteran leaders, apparently feels the team can get things straightened out quickly under the new regime.