Lane Kiffin may have ticked off Ole Miss sponsor with press conference rant

Lane Kiffin is known for being arguably the best troll in college football, and we can almost guarantee that one Ole Miss sponsor was not happy about becoming the coach’s latest target.

As coaches and players often do, Kiffin had a bottle of Coca-Cola sitting on one side of the podium in front of him during his press conference on Monday. On the other side was a Dasani water, which is also a product of the Coca-Cola company. Before Kiffin walked off the stage, he decided to break into a mini-rant about how unhealthy Coca-Cola is.

Kiffin picked up the bottle and looked at the label.

“Does anybody drink Coke?” Kiffin asked. “You guys have 130% of your sugar for the entire day in this one bottle — 65 grams of sugar.”

Kiffin was then asked when he last drank a Coke, and he said it has been a “long time.”

How long before Coca-Cola pulls its endorsement of Lane Kiffin's press conferences? 😂 pic.twitter.com/f0001dVNA3 — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) August 19, 2024

It goes without saying that the Coca-Cola Company pays a lot of money to have their products perfectly placed in front of Kiffin during his press conferences. The last thing they want is Kiffin wagging his finger at people who drink Coke, but that is exactly what happened.

Kiffin should probably stick to making sponsorship suggestions for his former employer.