Here is the latest in contract talks between Aaron Rodgers, Packers

The Green Bay Packers and Aaron Rodgers appear to have mutual interest in working out a new contract this offseason, but the two sides have yet to come to an agreement. From the way it sounds, the Packers are making sure to tread carefully with their star quarterback.

Michael Silver of NFL Network spoke on Monday about the potential of a restructure or extension for Rodgers. He noted how the Packers have not signed any outside free agents this offseason and that lowering Rodgers’ salary cap number would allow them to do that. However, Green Bay needs to do that in a way that doesn’t offend Rodgers and make him feel like the team believes he only has one or two good seasons left.

“If your attitude is, ‘We’re all-in on Aaron Rodgers and we’re just trying to make it happen while he’s here,’ that restructure should have already been done,” Silver said. “If you’re trying to split the difference and say, ‘Well, we’ll get some cap relief, but if we do want to go to Jordan Love after this season it won’t hurt us that badly,’ that is a disturbing development in a pattern that has gone on for a long, long time.”

You can hear the full insight below:

The @packers are trying to negotiate a restructured contract with Aaron Rodgers that could free up cap space… the deal (if it happens) might also inform us about how they view his future in Green Bay. @nflnetwork @PatrickClaybon pic.twitter.com/pmfnuS0twp — Michael Silver (@MikeSilver) March 22, 2021

In other words, the Packers probably don’t want to restructure Rodgers’ contract in a way that frees up space now but puts them in a tough position down the road. You can’t blame them for that, but Rodgers may interpret that to mean they are not willing to sacrifice their future to win with him now.

Rodgers has two years and $50 million left on his current deal. The 37-year-old carries a cap hit of $39.85 million in 2021 and $28.35 in 2022.

While Rodgers created some doubt over his future in Green Bay after last season, that talk has cooled considerably. A long-term extension would throw even more cold water on it.