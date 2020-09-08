 Skip to main content
Tuesday, September 8, 2020

Leonard Fournette slams former Jaguars QBs after move to Tampa

September 8, 2020
by Grey Papke

Leonard Fournette has joined the growing chorus of players who are clearly not going to miss the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Fournette spoke to the media for the first time since his move to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Tuesday. At one point, he voiced his excitement about being able to play with Tom Brady. He then took a major shot at his former quarterbacks in Jacksonville in the process.

Fournette primarily played with Blake Bortles and Gardner Minshew in Jacksonville. The oft-criticized Bortles was probably the primary target of that remark.

It’s true that this will be the most talented offense Fournette has played in. Mike Evans and Chris Godwin at receiver will give Brady lots of weapons to perhaps allow the team to focus on Fournette at times. Still, it’s a pretty blunt admission that Fournette isn’t going to miss Jacksonville. He’s not the only one to feel that way either.

