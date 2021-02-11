 Skip to main content
Leonard Fournette sends hilarious tweet about teammate Jason Pierre-Paul

February 10, 2021
by Larry Brown

Leonard Fournette

Leonard Fournette was one of the unsung heroes of the postseason for the Bucs, and he is basking in the glory.

Fournette scored touchdowns in each of Tampa Bay’s four postseason wins, making good on his embracing his “Playoff Lenny” nickname. The former Jag has even upgraded the nickname “Super Bowl Lenny” and “Lombardi Lenny.”

But Fournette was at his best on Twitter during the Bucs’ Super Bowl parade on Wednesday. He had some fun with teammate Jason Pierre-Paul.

Pierre-Paul infamously blew off part of his hand in a fireworks accident. That hasn’t slowed him down on the football field, where he has remained an elite pass rusher. He even intercepted two passes this season. But, no, he’s not getting those fingers back, despite what Fournette was hallucinating. Maybe Fournette had too much of what Tom was having.

