Ex-Super Bowl champion RB visits with Colts

September 2, 2024
by Steve DelVecchio
An Indianapolis Colts helmet

Aug 28, 2014; Cincinnati, OH, USA; Indianapolis Colts helmet on the field against the Cincinnati Bengals at Paul Brown Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Indianapolis Colts could be looking to add some veteran running back depth before the start of the 2024 season.

Leonard Fournette was in Indianapolis visiting with the Colts on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Fournette, 29, re-hired his old agent back in July in hopes of landing a job ahead of training camp. He remains a free agent, but the Colts could use another proven back behind starter Jonathan Taylor.

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and spent three seasons with them. He followed that up by playing three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with them in the 2020 season.

Fournette only played in two games last season before being cut by the Buffalo Bills, which made him a free agent.

Even if the Colts sign Fournette, it would be tough to imagine much production from him. The former LSU star hasn’t been an effective back since 2022 when he rushed for 668 yards and had 523 receiving yards.

Indianapolis Colts, Leonard Fournette
