Ex-Super Bowl champion RB hoping to get signed ahead of training camp

Former Super Bowl champion running back Leonard Fournette is a free agent but looking to change that.

Fournette has re-hired his former agent in hopes of landing a job ahead of training camp, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday.

Free-agent RB Leonard Fournette is motivated to continue his NFL career, intends to sign with a team before the season, and has hired his former agent Ari Nissim, and Pat Capra, both of @ChaseYourLegend, to help in that pursuit. “Leonard’s in the best shape of his career and I… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 9, 2024

Fournette was the No. 4 overall pick by the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2017 and spent three seasons with them. He followed that up by playing three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and won a Super Bowl with them in the 2020 season.

The veteran running back Fournette only played in two games last season before being cut by the Buffalo Bills, which made him a free agent.

Fournette is 29 years old but hasn’t been an effective back since 2022 when he rushed for 668 yards and had 523 receiving yards. He’s hoping someone will pick him up before the season begins.