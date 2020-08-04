LeSean McCoy sums up why he was so eager to join Buccaneers

LeSean McCoy is a member of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and he’s already loving the perks.

On Tuesday, McCoy summed up the many reasons he’s happy to be with the Buccaneers — Tom Brady and the weather.

LeSean McCoy: "I'm in Tampa, in nice weather, AND I'm playing with Tom Brady? How can you beat that?" — Carmen Vitali (@CarmieV) August 4, 2020

Yeah, it’s pretty easy to see why that would appeal to a player. Brady would be enough for a lot of offensive players. He’s a winner, and he instantly makes the Buccaneers a Super Bowl contender.

McCoy hasn’t had a 1,000-yard season since 2017, and at 32, he isn’t the same player he once was. He still has some serious ambitions that he’s probably hoping Brady can help him achieve, though.