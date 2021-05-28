Le’Veon Bell hits back at critics on Twitter, makes big promise for 2021

Le’Veon Bell was once considered the most dangerous all-around offensive player in the NFL, but he has not been the same since the final season he played with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. The veteran running back says that is going to change this season.

Bell, who rushed for less than 400 yards in time spent between the New York Jets and Kansas City Chiefs last year, took to Twitter on Thursday with a simple message.

2021 will be the year y’all reminded — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

Of course, that brief tweet served as a rallying cry for the trolls. One of Bell’s followers pointed out that he should have signed a contract with the Steelers rather than sitting out the entire 2018 season, to which Bell replied, “they should’ve paid me what I wanted when they had the chance.” Others mentioned how he was a bust with the Jets, and Bell wasn’t about to shoulder that blame, either.

money wise, somewhat…other than that, hell no https://t.co/rBWrVAPxrX — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

lol the only difference with the steelers was they gave me opportunity… haven’t had that since I left, I probably need to play for a defensive minded head coach instead of these offensive minded guru’s … https://t.co/JAT50XUm23 — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

I had more touches in 2017 for the steelers than I had my entire time with the jets… that’s what I mean by “opportunity” weirdo https://t.co/mT4fXogHqI — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

Bell may have also expressed some frustration with the Chiefs. The free agent said he is taking his time choosing a new team because he was misled in the past about what his role would be.

i’ll sign somewhere when IM ready…ain’t no more finessing me with lies and sh*t just to get me to sign with they team…no more rushed decisions on my end, period… https://t.co/BbNussInFU — Le'Veon Bell (@LeVeonBell) May 27, 2021

That was obviously another shot at the Jets, but it would not be a surprise if Bell felt the same about the Chiefs. Bell barely got the ball in Kansas City even when starting running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire went down with an injury.

This isn’t the first time Bell has shot back at his critics on Twitter, but he needs to stop making excuses. Even if Adam Gase was at fault for a lot of what happened in New York, Bell has essentially become irrelevant. Only he can find a way to change that.