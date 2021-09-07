Le’Veon Bell signing with Baltimore Ravens

Le’Veon Bell was once a big part of the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens rivalry. Now he will be returning to the rivalry, just as a member of the other side.

Bell is signing with the Ravens to join their practice squad, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Tuesday. Schefter says Bell is likely to be elevated to the 53-man roster when he is ready.

The news of Bell’s signing comes a day after the 29-year-old worked out for Baltimore.

The Ravens were looking to add a running back following the injuries to JK Dobbins and Justice Hall.

Bell was a star with the Steelers from 2013-2017. But then he sat out the 2018 season due to a contract dispute and signed with the Jets the following year. Bell spent a disappointing season with the Jets and was dropped by them after two games last season. He signed with the Chiefs but had a limited role that left him disappointed.

Few players have sabotaged their own careers like Bell has. We wouldn’t expect much production from him in Baltimore, but you never know what could happen.