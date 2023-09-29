Lions’ Amon-Ra St. Brown pays the price for doing ‘Lambeau Leap’

Amon-Ra St. Brown tried to get cute after scoring a touchdown on Thursday night, and he paid the price.

St. Brown had 5 catches for 56 yards and a touchdown in his Detroit Lions’ 34-20 win over the Green Bay Packers to begin Week 4. His touchdown was the first of the game and came midway through the first quarter.

After his TD, St. Brown decided to do the “Lambeau Leap,” which is a no-no for opposing players. Though he had located a few Lions fans in the Green Bay stands, St. Brown still had a drink poured on him by a Packers fan.

A Packers’ fan dumps their beer on Lions’ WR Amon-Ra St. Brown.pic.twitter.com/3VXFBYeIq3 — NFL Talk (@NFL_Talk_Sports) September 29, 2023

St. Brown should know better than to rip off his divisional opponent’s tradition unless he doesn’t mind getting the drink poured on him.

The Lions gave their fans many more reasons to celebrate Thursday night than the Packers did. Detroit was led by David Montgomery, who rushed 32 times for 121 yards and 3 touchdowns in the win. By comparison, Green Bay rushed for just 27 yards.

The Packers are now 2-2 while the Lions are 3-1. Detroit made it seem like there’s a much bigger gap between the teams than just one game in the standings.