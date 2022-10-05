Lions could reunite with veteran receiver?

The Detroit Lions may be bringing in a veteran wideout for another hurrah.

Field Yates of ESPN reported on Wednesday that the Lions are visiting this week with wide receiver Mohamed Sanu. The 33-year-old Sanu played in Detroit during the 2020 season, appearing in seven total games for them.

Sanu, who has had a ten-season NFL career playing for Cincinnati, Atlanta, New England, Detroit, and San Francisco, had 15 receptions for 177 yards on the 49ers last year. He was signed by the Miami Dolphins over the offseason but was released before the 2022 season began.

The 1-3 Lions are down to skin and bones at the wide receiver position with Amon-Ra St. Brown, D.J. Chark, Josh Reynolds, and Jameson Williams all battling various injuries. Bringing back Sanu would give Detroit some extra reinforcements as well as a little bit of style.