Lions rookie hilariously sums up a Nick Saban practice

Detroit Lions rookie Jahmyr Gibbs is getting his first taste of NFL practices after going pro. However, the former Alabama star is not necessarily finding things more difficult.

Gibbs, the 12th overall pick in April’s NFL Draft, was asked to compare an NFL practice to what he became used to at Alabama under Nick Saban. Gibbs’ answer was amusing, and perhaps somewhat surprising.

"Here, we get good work in, but they don't try to kill us." 😂 #Lions RB Jahmyr Gibbs on the difference between an NFL practice and a Nick Saban practice pic.twitter.com/ESHNo0pSIt — Nolan Bianchi (@nolanbianchi) June 8, 2023

“Saban, we’re probably hitting every day. Full pads, the heat for two hours,” Gibbs told reporters. “Here, we get good work in, but they don’t try to kill us. He did.”

Gibbs may be exaggerating a little bit, but Saban does have a reputation for being notoriously tough. Remember what Lane Kiffin said as he was leaving the Alabama coaching staff?

Of course, Saban gets players drafted, and many are successful in the NFL. That is not coincidence. It probably helps that he is so demanding that the NFL can seem straightforward by comparison.