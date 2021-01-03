Report: Lions looking to make huge move with their GM vacancy

The Detroit Lions are one of several teams looking for a new general manager this offseason, and they reportedly have their eye on a very big name.

The Lions are planning to pursue Seattle Seahawks GM John Schneider for their GM vacancy, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports.

Schneider is one of the most respected executives in the NFL. He and Pete Carroll have built teams that got the Seahawks to two NFC Championship wins and a Super Bowl title. Seattle has an overall record of 111-63-1 since the two began working together.

However, as Rapoport Notes, Carroll has the final say over roster decisions. That means another team could interview Schneider under the NFL’s anti-tampering rules if the interested team offers Schneider full control. Because of that, more than one team is expected to express interest in Schneider.

Schneider has just one year remaining on his contract, while Carroll recently signed an extension that runs through the 2025 season.

The Lions are 5-10 this season and could be looking at a near total rebuild. They have already been linked to one other big-name executive, but you can understand why Schneider is their top target.