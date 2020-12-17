Scott Pioli to interview for Lions GM job

The Detroit Lions are looking for a new general manager, and former NFL Executive of the Year Scott Pioli is one of the names on their list.

Pioli will interview for the Lions general manager job next week, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports.

Pioli has more than 25 years of NFL front office experience. He last worked as the assistant general manager of the Atlanta Falcons from 2014 until he resigned last year. He worked for the Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots and several other teams before that.

Pioli, 55, has also served as an analyst for multiple networks and currently contributes at CBS Sports and NFL Network.

The longest stint Pioli spent with one team was with the Patriots from 2000-2008. He and Bill Belichick became the first personnel director-head coach duo in NFL history to win three Super Bowls during a four-year span. While Belichick has long been considered the GM of the Patriots, Pioli played a huge role in building multiple championship teams in New England.

The Lions are also planning to interview at least one other NFL analyst for their GM job. Pioli certainly has the resume to qualify for the position.