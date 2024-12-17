Lions reunite with former LB amid rash of defensive injuries

The Detroit Lions are taking action to combat their armageddon of injuries.

Detroit announced on Tuesday that they have signed linebacker Anthony Pittman to their active roster. Pittman is joining the Lions off the practice squad of the Jacksonville Jaguars.

This is a reunion for the Lions as Pittman, 28, spent the first five seasons of his career with them from 2019-23. He appeared in all 54 games for Detroit over the last three seasons (regular season and playoffs), though mainly on special teams. Pittman then signed with the Washington Commanders in March before being waived in August and had spent most of the 2024 season on Jacksonville’s practice squad.

The 12-2 Lions badly need the help defensively right now with Alex Anzalone, Malcolm Rodriguez, and Jalen Reeves-Maybin among their linebackers currently on injured reserve. That is just the tip of the iceberg too as Detroit suffered several more key defensive injuries just last weekend alone. As such, Pittman should hopefully be able to step right in for them.