Lions could sign 6-time Pro Bowl defender?

The Detroit Lions may be improving on last year’s disasterclass defense.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that his team is in the fold for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is a free agent.

“We turn the tape on, and I’ll tell you what, you talk about a lot of respect for a big man,” said Dan of Calais, via The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers. “Oh, my gosh. I just keep watching it and I’m like, ‘There’s no way he can feel good, that body can not feel good.’

“He’s just a force to be reckoned with,” Dan added. “You put him in a closed end, you’re not running over there. He can rush as a 3-technique, still, on third down. Man, he’s got length, he’s got size, he’s still quick. We’ll see. We’re not the only one who is on him.”

Calais is a six-time Pro Bowler as well as a three-time All-Pro selection. Though he turns 37 later this year, Calais still has plenty of burst and defensive gravity, logging 5.5 sacks in 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens.

Calais Campbell gets the sack on third and goal! #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/RA9B6tXsta — Pro Football Culture (@proftblculture) October 16, 2022

Calais Campbell steadily climbing up the all-time sack list (42nd with 98 career sacks) and still getting it done at 36-years old. Two HQ sacks using the cross-chop technique here. Second one is filthy. pic.twitter.com/0f5k6EMqGh — Brandon Thorn (@BrandonThornNFL) November 23, 2022

Ravens Edge Odafe Oweh picks up his 4th sack of the season, but a huge assist to Calais Campbell, as he wiped out the entire left side of Miami’s O-line 🚜 pic.twitter.com/JwRpmYx26n — Field Yates (@FieldYates) November 12, 2021

The Lions were tragic defensively last season, allowing an NFL-worst 392.4 yards per game. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Calais could solve a lot of issues for them (but might just end up signing with a more fitting team).