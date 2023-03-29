 Skip to main content
Lions could sign 6-time Pro Bowl defender?

March 28, 2023
by Darryn Albert
Dan Campbell on the sideline

Aug 28, 2022; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches the third quarter action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. The Steelers won 19-9. Mandatory Credit: Philip G. Pavely-USA TODAY Sports

The Detroit Lions may be improving on last year’s disasterclass defense.

Speaking with the media on Tuesday, Lions head coach Dan Campbell acknowledged that his team is in the fold for veteran defensive lineman Calais Campbell, who is a free agent.

“We turn the tape on, and I’ll tell you what, you talk about a lot of respect for a big man,” said Dan of Calais, via The Detroit News’ Justin Rogers. “Oh, my gosh. I just keep watching it and I’m like, ‘There’s no way he can feel good, that body can not feel good.’

“He’s just a force to be reckoned with,” Dan added. “You put him in a closed end, you’re not running over there. He can rush as a 3-technique, still, on third down. Man, he’s got length, he’s got size, he’s still quick. We’ll see. We’re not the only one who is on him.”

Calais is a six-time Pro Bowler as well as a three-time All-Pro selection. Though he turns 37 later this year, Calais still has plenty of burst and defensive gravity, logging 5.5 sacks in 2022 for the Baltimore Ravens.

The Lions were tragic defensively last season, allowing an NFL-worst 392.4 yards per game. The 6-foot-8, 307-pound Calais could solve a lot of issues for them (but might just end up signing with a more fitting team).

Calais CampbellDetroit Lions
