Lions lose another assistant coach to AFC team

The Detroit Lions are losing yet another assistant coach to a promotion elsewhere in what has become the theme of their offseason.

Lions tight ends coach Steve Heiden is leaving to become the new offensive line coach for the New York Jets, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network. The move reunites Heiden with Aaron Glenn, the Lions’ former defensive coordinator who just took the Jets head coach job.

The #Jets agreed to terms with #Lions TE coach Steve Heiden as their new offensive line coach, per source. With Tanner Engstrand the favorite to come aboard as offensive coordinator, Aaron Glenn is building out his own version of Detroit’s offense in New York. pic.twitter.com/XV15TQYdMs — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) January 29, 2025

As Pelissero notes, the run on Lions coaches probably is not over. Passing game coordinator Tanner Engstrand is viewed as the favorite to become Glenn’s offensive coordinator as well.

The Lions’ coaching losses go beyond losing both coordinators, which is bad enough. Defensive line coach Terrell Williams left to take over as New England Patriots defensive coordinator, while wide receivers coach Antwaan Randle El moved to the Bears to become an assistant head coach to Ben Johnson. No wonder the Lions were so pleased to see one of their highly-touted assistants stick around instead of taking a promotion elsewhere.

When all is said and done, the list of departing Lions assistants might approach double digits. Head coach Dan Campbell has some work to do to get the right people in place this offseason, but at least it is proof that he has been doing something right.