Louis Riddick will reportedly interview for Jaguars GM job

Louis Riddick seems like he could be one of the most sought-after candidates for general managers jobs this offseason, and the ESPN analyst has yet another interview lined up.

Riddick will interview with the Jacksonville Jaguars for their GM job on Wednesday, ESPN’s Adam Schefter and Chris Mortensen report.

That now makes at least four GM jobs that Riddick has been linked to. He interviewed with the Houston Texans and Detroit Lions last week, and we know of at least one other team that reportedly considers him a candidate.

Riddick, 51, currently works alongside Steve Levy and Brian Griese in ESPN’s “Monday Night Football” booth. He has not held an NFL front office job since he was the director of pro personnel for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2013. He spent six years in a scouting role with the Eagles and seven in similar roles with Washington prior to that.

There have been several teams over the past few years that reportedly had interest in Riddick as a potential GM. It seems like 2021 could be when he finally ventures back into that line of work.