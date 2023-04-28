Lukas Van Ness’ sisters were a big hit during NFL Draft

The Lukas Van Ness draft party was hopping on Thursday night and is still the buzz among fans.

Van Ness, an outside linebacker/edge rusher from Iowa, was surrounded by his family while watching the draft in Fontana, Wisc. Van Ness was selected No. 13 overall by the Green Bay Packers. It was quite a scene for him on the couch when he was picked.

Packers draft pick Lukas Van Ness is already dating three girlfriends like a savvy NFL veteran pic.twitter.com/pfIFuvA4xo — Dan O'Donnell (@DanODonnellShow) April 28, 2023

The scene on the couch left many wondering who all the women were surrounding Van Ness. He had his sisters to his left and right, and also his girlfriend Frankie Kmet.

Here is younger sister Ella Van Ness, who was on the left of Lukas.

Here is older sister Hanna, who was on the right.

And both Ella and Hanna together:

Lukas also has a younger brother Devan who plays football and lacrosse for Barrington High School in Illinois. The good genes seem to run in the family.