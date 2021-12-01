Mac Jones files for Tom Brady-like trademark

Mac Jones has quickly become one of the NFL’s more popular players in just his first professional season, and the New England Patriots quarterback is looking to profit from that in a way that is not very unique.

As Darren Rovell of Action Network discovered, Jones recently filed a trademark for “MJ10.” The rookie is seeking to use the word mark on apparel.

Patriots QB Mac Jones has filed to trademark “MJ 10” through trademark attorney ⁦@DarrenHeitner⁩. pic.twitter.com/kuTiKD9nkY — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) December 1, 2021

That immediately made everyone think of Tom Brady’s world famous “TB12” brand. Jones is the heir to the Brady throne in New England, so some feel he is playing a dangerous game by seeking such a similar trademark. Of course, Brady is hardly the first athlete to use hit initials and numbers as part of a trademark.

Jones is the favorite to win Rookie of the Year and has the Patriots looking like a Super Bowl contender. He has already joined notable company with some of his achievements this year. If he doesn’t make money off of “MJ10” merchandise, somebody else will.

Photo: Aug 12, 2021; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones 10) throws the ball during a game against the Washington Football Team at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-USA TODAY Sports