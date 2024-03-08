Report: Mac Jones drawing trade interest from teams

A new report Friday offered further evidence that Mac Jones’ career with the New England Patriots is all but over.

The Patriots “appear open” to a Jones trade, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. A number of teams reportedly have already had preliminary conversations with the Patriots and have been doing their homework on the quarterback.

The #Patriots appear open to trading QB Mac Jones and teams have been calling them and doing work on the former starter, sources say. With a new coaching staff, a fresh start may make sense for all sides. pic.twitter.com/UQtUoKZT8m — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2024

All signs point to Jones being out, at least as the Patriots’ starter, and have been for a while.

New England landed the No. 3 pick in the NFL Draft, which should put them in position to select one of the top quarterbacks on the board. Jones did not show any real progress in his third NFL season, leading many to conclude that he is simply not a long-term option as a franchise quarterback. Trade rumors surrounding Jones had already begun to intensify.

The Patriots are unlikely to get much of a return for Jones, three years after making him the No. 15 overall pick in the 2021 draft. He was 2-9 in 11 starts in 2023, throwing 12 interceptions to just ten touchdowns.