‘Madden NFL’ video game has Saquon Barkley doing Trump dance

“Madden NFL 26” is apparently playing up Saquon Barkley’s connection to President Donald Trump.

Video went viral this week of a clip from the popular new NFL video game that features the Philadelphia Eagles running back Barkley doing the Trump dance. It appears that, after scoring a touchdown with Barkley in the game, one of the animations features Barkley celebrating with The Donald’s signature move.

Here is the video.

MADDEN 26 HAS SAQUON BARKLEY DOING PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMPS DANCE AS HIS TOUCHDOWN CELLY.







pic.twitter.com/8yrcB5Va3i — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) August 8, 2025

The dance came to be associated with Trump, especially in the lead-up to the 2024 presidential election when he would often do it during his rallies. Since then, a number of American athletes (from mixed martial artists to soccer players) have been doing the Trump dance during competition. Even some NFL players have gotten in on the act in real life.

As for Barkley, he went golfing with Trump earlier this year after the Eagles won the Super Bowl and received backlash for it. Trump himself also had some great comments about his golf outing with the reigning NFL rushing yards leader Barkley.

Meanwhile, “Madden NFL 26” does not release to the general public until Aug. 14, but early access to the game for certain users began on Aug. 7, resulting in the aforementioned footage. It is unclear however how Barkley himself will feel about the “Madden” feature as he recently turned down an invite from the White House to join President Trump’s council.