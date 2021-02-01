Ex-Dolphins RB Mark Walton arrested over incident at Pizza Hut

Former Miami Dolphins running back Mark Walton has been arrested numerous times over the past two years, and his latest troubling incident took place at a famous pizza chain.

Walton was arrested at a Pizza Hut in Miami on Sunday night, Andy Slater of FOX Sports 640 in South Florida reports. Police were called after Walton allegedly tried to break a window. The 23-year-old was angry because he felt he was “disrespected” while placing his order on the phone.

Paramedics also had to respond to the scene after Walton allegedly beat up his cousin outside the restaurant. Walton’s cousin had reportedly been trying to get the former fourth-round pick to leave the scene.

Walton was arrested three times during the 2019 offseason. He was cut by the Bengals before the 2019 season and later signed with the Dolphins. Walton was suspended four games violating the NFL’s substance abuse policy and other incidents involving the police. He was waived by the Dolphins shortly thereafter.

It was later learned that Walton was accused of punching a pregnant woman in 2019. Charges related to that incident were dropped last year, but Walton was still suspended for another eight games.

Walton remains a free agent, but it seems unlikely that he will get another shot in the NFL. The Pizza Hut incident further solidifies that.