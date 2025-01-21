Marlon Humphrey has brutally honest social media post about Chiefs

Many NFL fans are tired of seeing the Kansas City Chiefs win, and Baltimore Ravens star Marlon Humphrey seems to know exactly how they feel.

Humphrey’s season officially came to an end on Sunday with Baltimore’s 27-25 loss to the Buffalo Bills in the Divisional Round. The Bills advanced to the AFC Championship Game, where the Kansas City Chiefs await for the seventh consecutive year.

In a social media post on Tuesday, Humphrey made it very clear that he is rooting against the Chiefs. The four-time Pro Bowl defensive back is hoping Kansas City either loses to Buffalo or in the Super Bowl.

“I have no reason of saying this other than being a hater. The Bills or whatever NFC team gotta beat the Chiefs. We can’t let them keep getting away with this,” Humphrey wrote on X.

Patrick Mahomes and company are trying to become the first ever team to win three straight Super Bowls. Teams that have had as much success as the Chiefs almost always become the villain, and even one of the NFL’s best players views them that way.

The Chiefs had some controversial calls go their way in their win over the Houston Texans on Saturday, which has resulted in even more people rooting against him. Humphrey will not be the only one outside of Buffalo who is pulling for the Bills in the AFC Championship Game.