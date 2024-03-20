Report reveals why Marvin Harrison Jr. made unusual Pro Day decision

Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. surprised many by deciding not to participate in the school’s Pro Day on Wednesday, but a new report suggests he had cleared things up with at least one interested team before making that decision.

Harrison made the Arizona Cardinals aware of his plan not to work out, according to Howard Balzer of CardsWire. Harrison was willing to take part in Pro Day if the Cardinals really wanted to see him, but the organization was comfortable with his plans and did not ask him to change them.

Confirmed that Marvin Harrison Jr. told Cardinals of his plan not to work out at his Pro Day unless the team said they wanted to see something or wanted him to. They were fine with him continuing to work out at Ohio State to prepare for football rather than drills/timing. — Howard Balzer (@HBalzer721) March 20, 2024

The Cardinals hold the No. 4 overall pick in next month’s draft. With the top three picks expected to be quarterbacks, they are likely to be the first team on the board to give serious consideration to picking Harrison unless they trade out of the spot.

Harrison had already skipped the NFL Combine, which is not unusual for players of his stature. The move to sit out Pro Day is much less common, but it seems Harrison has received some assurances that his stock is unlikely to be seriously hurt by the decision.