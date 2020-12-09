Marvin Lewis name to watch in NFL coaching searches?

One of the most sought-after names on the NFL head coaching market this offseason may not be a highly-touted coordinator, but instead a well-known veteran of the profession.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah said Wednesday that former Cincinnati Bengals coach Marvin Lewis’ name continues to be linked with NFL openings. Chris Mortensen of ESPN added he has heard the same.

It seemed like a matter of time before Lewis got another look in the NFL. He’s been away for the last two seasons, serving as co-defensive coordinator under Herman Edwards at Arizona State.

Lewis spent 16 seasons coaching the Cincinnati Bengals, taking one of the NFL’s most maligned franchises to the playoffs seven times, including five seasons in a row. However, he never won a playoff game, and his teams were sometimes criticized for their ill-discipline.

Though Lewis hasn’t returned to the NFL yet, he’s received looks for some pretty big coaching jobs. Maybe this is the year the 62-year-old gets another shot.