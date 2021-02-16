Mason Rudolph goes Instagram official with girlfriend Genie Bouchard

There have been rumblings for months that Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Mason Rudolph is dating tennis star Genie Bouchard, and the two have now gone Instagram official.

Rudolph publicly acknowledged the relationship for the first time on Monday with a post about Valentine’s Day. He shared a photo on Instagram of him and Bouchard on a beach and captioned it “My Valentine.”

Bouchard was spotted at some Steelers games throughout the season and wasn’t exactly hiding the fact that she was dating Rudolph. You can see some of her previous posts that hinted at it here.

Bouchard has a great sense of humor and has always been fairly open about her dating life. She even went on a date with a fan after she lost a bet when the Patriots pulled off their miracle comeback against the Falcons in the Super Bowl. More recently, a comedian and fan made a large charitable donation to get Bouchard to agree to go out with him.

Things between Rudolph and Bouchard have obviously gotten at least somewhat serious.