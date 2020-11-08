Mason Rudolph’s girlfriend Genie Bouchard enjoying her offseason

Mason Rudolph saw some action late in the second quarter of his Pittsburgh Steelers’ game against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday following a knee injury to quarterback Ben Roethlisberger. Rudlph went 2/3 for 3 yards, and the Steelers were able to add a field goal on his possession to make it 13-9 at halftime.

One interesting fact about Rudolph is that he is dating tennis player Genie Bouchard.

Bouchard was in Pittsburgh a month ago after the Steelers’ game against the Texans and before their game against the Eagles. Then she was in Nashville for the Steelers’ win over the Titans.

Bouchard posted on Instagram Sunday with a one-word message about the offseason.

Based on her Instagram Story from the night before, Bouchard was in Las Vegas. The 26-year-old tennis player is from Montreal but has residence in Las Vegas, where there is no state income tax. She has one career singles title and was ranked as high as No. 5 in the world in 2014, when she made the finals at Wimbledon and the semis at two other majors. She has mostly struggled since then, though she had a third-round showing at the French Open this year and reached the finals at the Istanbul Cup.