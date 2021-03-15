 Skip to main content
Matt Judon agrees to deal with Patriots

March 15, 2021
by Steve DelVecchio

Matthew Judon

The New England Patriots have already made multiple key signings in free agency, and pass-rusher Matt Judon is the latest.

Judon and the Patriots have agreed to a four-year, $56 million contract, according to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

Judon made the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons with the Baltimore Ravens. The 28-year-old had six sacks last season and 9.5 the year before. He is considered one of the top free agents and pass-rushers on the market.

There was a report last month that Judon turned down a long-term deal with the Ravens that was worth more than $16.5 million per year. Judon denied it and threatened to retaliate against the reporter.

The Patriots had more than $60 million in salary cap space entering the offseason, and they have wasted no time spending it. They signed star tight end Jonnu Smith and nose tackle Davo Godchaux on Monday. The team sent a funny tweet about the big moves.

