Matthew Judon threatens ESPN journalist over contract reports

Baltimore Ravens linebacker Matthew Judon took serious issue with an ESPN reporter’s information on Wednesday, and things quickly took a bizarre turn.

ESPN’s Jamison Hensley had reported on Tuesday that the Ravens had offered Judon a long-term deal worth an average of $16.5 million, but were turned down. This was strongly disputed by Judon, who challenged Hensley on Twitter and received multiple responses.

Hi Matthew. I was told that Ravens offered you a deal similar to Za’Darius’ ($16.5M per season) earlier this season and it was declined. If you have a comment, I would certainly add that to the piece. I’ve always been fair with you. Thanks and welcome back to Twitter. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 24, 2021

I will definitely add your response to the piece. If you ever have an issue with any of my reporting, I would be happy to listen and explain. I’ve always aimed to cover you in a respectful manner in your five years in Baltimore. Hope you have a great offseason. — Jamison Hensley (@jamisonhensley) February 24, 2021

Judon actually does have some reason to dispute the source. According to league rules, the Ravens had until July 15 to negotiate a long-term deal with Judon, who had been franchise tagged. After failing to reach a deal, negotiations were not allowed until the end of the regular season. In other words, the offer over the summer would have had to come before July 15.

Judon pointed this out on Instagram, and added a threat of leaked pictures against Hensley.

Matt Judon is threatening Jamison Hensley on Instagram for an apology. pic.twitter.com/PrQzjHVHGN — Kyle P Barber (@BB_KylePBarber) February 24, 2021

Hensley had not responded to the latest post as of Wednesday afternoon.

Judon has taken issue with some of Hensley’s reporting before, so this isn’t completely out of nowhere. That said, this whole public spat is probably not something the Ravens will want to see.