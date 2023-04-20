Matt Patricia leaves Patriots for NFC team

Matt Patricia is leaving the New England Patriots following the disaster that was 2022.

Philadelphia Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni told reporters on Thursday that things were “trending in the direction” of the team hiring Patricia as an assistant coach. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported a short while later that Patricia will join the Eagles as a defensive assistant.

Patricia spent last season as the de facto offensive coordinator in New England, but most of his coaching background is on defense. He was a defensive assistant for most of his first tenure under Belichick from 2004 through 2017.

Patricia then left the Patriots when he was named the head coach of the Lions in 2018. He went 13-29-1 in two-plus seasons before being fired.

The Patriots had one of the worst offenses in the NFL last season, and Mac Jones openly butted heads with Patricia. Had Patricia remained in New England, it almost certainly would have been in a new role. Belichick was asked about Patricia last month and gave a telling response.