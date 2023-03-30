Bill Belichick makes notable comment about Matt Patricia’s role

Matt Patricia became a lightning rod for criticism in 2022 thanks to his role in managing the New England Patriots’ weak offense. Things went badly enough that his role is in question for 2023.

Patriots coach Bill Belichick was asked Wednesday about Patricia’s potential role on next season’s coaching staff. The coach’s answer certainly did not clear anything up.

“I’m not sure,” Belichick said when asked if Patricia would be working for the Patriots, via Chris Mason of MassLive.

This is not a huge surprise, as Patricia has been linked to jobs with other teams. Plus, Belichick is never one to give too much away publicly. Still, it speaks to Patricia’s diminished status that this is a question at this point.

Patricia was the Patriots’ defensive coordinator from 2012 to 2017 before his ill-fated stint as head coach of the Detroit Lions.