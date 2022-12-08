Matt Patricia gets trolled by Cardinals’ DC over offense

The New England Patriots’ predictable offense is getting attention from rivals, including Arizona Cardinals defensive coordinator Vance Joseph.

Joseph was asked about New England’s offense ahead of the two teams’ meeting next Monday. He observed that the Patriots are very conservative, and knowingly remarked that “it’s like a defensive guy is calling the offense.”

#AzCardinals DC Vance Joseph was asked about what he sees from the Patriots offense. Said the Patriots do a lot in the short game, screens, a conservative approach. “It’s like a defensive guy is calling the offense,” he said with a smile. — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 8, 2022

Joseph did not mean the remark as an insult. His characterization was that the Patriots try to avoid turning the ball over and run a lot of shorter plays.

To be clear, Joseph was saying it would be how most defensive coaches would call an offense. "Let's not turn the ball over, get four yards a play, try to burn clock, that's what they are doing. … They are going to be patient." — Darren Urban (@Cardschatter) December 8, 2022

The joke is that the Patriots do, in fact, have a defensive guy calling the offense. Matt Patricia, the Patriots’ former defensive coordinator, has been handed offensive playcalling duties, which has opened the team up to criticism and questions about changing the playcaller as the unit as predictably sputtered. Those struggles are certainly obvious to rival coordinators, too.

Patriots players do not seem too happy about the offense, either. Arizona’s defense, on the other hand, might actually be looking forward to facing a team with such a conservative approach.