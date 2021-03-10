Matt Rhule shares thoughts on Teddy Bridgewater trade rumors

There have been some reports this offseason that the Carolina Panthers are looking to upgrade at the quarterback position, but head coach Matt Rhule insists the team is perfectly content with what they have.

Rhule was asked by reporters on Wednesday where things currently stand with Teddy Bridgewater. He had high praise for the quarterback.

“Teddy is a tremendous professional and Teddy is a tremendous person,” Rhule said, per Jonathan M. Alexander of the Charlotte Observer. “I think he is controlling what he can control. … He’s our quarterback and nothing has changed since the end of the offseason.”

The Panthers were reportedly one of several teams that tried to trade for Matthew Stafford before he was sent to the Los Angeles Rams. Bridgewater unfollowed the Panthers on social media not long after that. Rhule was asked about that on Wednesday, and his response was fairly predictable.

“I wouldn’t read too much into anything,” he said.

A lot could still happen during the offseason, and there is one team that is said to have interest in acquiring Bridgewater. In all likelihood, however, he will remain Carolina’s starting quarterback heading into 2021.

The Panthers got off to a hot start last year before fading down the stretch. Bridgewater finished with 3,733 yards, 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 15 games. Rhule will certainly be hoping for more from him if he does remain the team’s starter.