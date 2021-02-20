Teddy Bridgewater signals unhappiness with Panthers via social media

The Carolina Panthers appear intent on upgrading at quarterback this offseason, which does not appear to be welcome news for the player currently occupying the position.

Teddy Bridgewater struggled as the Panthers’ starter in 2020 a year into the three-year contract he signed last offseason. Amid consistent rumors that the Panthers are likely to add a quarterback this offseason, Bridgewater appears to have unfollowed the Panthers on Instagram.

That boy Teddy Bridgewater unfollowed the Panthers before unfollowing PC pic.twitter.com/tIiP4p9EKA — Umadbru🇸🇻 (@umadbruuu) February 19, 2021

That wasn’t all. As of Saturday morning, Bridgewater had set his Instagram account to private.

Bridgewater threw for 3,733 yards with 15 touchdowns and 11 interceptions in 2020, but the Panthers do not appear to view him as their long-term quarterback. That’s why they’ve been heavily linked to the biggest name potentially on the market. Bridgewater has talent, but it’s clear that the Panthers just don’t believe it’s enough to really move the team forward.