Report: Richard Sherman drawing interest from Bucs, other teams

Richard Sherman remains a free agent in the wake of his off-field trouble over the summer, but teams have recently expressed interest in the former Pro Bowl cornerback.

Multiple teams have been in contact with Sherman, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero. The Tampa Bay Buccaneers reached out to the 33-year-old after they lost starting cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting to a dislocated elbow last week. The San Francisco 49ers did the same after Jason Verrett went down with a season-ending knee injury.

The Seattle Seahawks, who were said to be open to a reunion with Sherman at one point, also have continued to monitor the situation.

A person close to Sherman told Pelissero that Sherman has been going to therapy to work through his issues. He is down to 195 pounds, which is the weight he was at during his prime with the Seahawks, and expects to play at some point in 2021.

Sherman was initially arrested for burglary domestic violence in July for an alleged break-in attempt at the home of his in-laws. He also allegedly committed a hit-and-run the same night. Sherman’s wife told a 911 dispatcher that Sherman was intoxicated and threatening to kill himself.

Sherman was not charged with burglary but is facing several misdemeanor charges. He issued a statement not long after the incidents expressing remorse and vowing to get help.

The NFL is still reviewing Sherman’s situation, but discipline probably won’t be handed down until the legal process is complete. He’ll likely face a suspension at some point, which is something interested teams have to take into consideration.