Matthew Stafford addresses wife Kelly’s comments about locker room

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly has admitted she regrets the comments she made about the Los Angeles Rams quarterback having a tough time connecting with his younger teammates, but Stafford has since downplayed the situation.

Kelly said on a recent episode of her “The Morning After with Kelly Stafford” podcast that Matthew has struggled to connect with his younger teammates this offseason. Mrs. Stafford says rookies and younger players spend too much time on their phones and that Matthew had to go to great lengths to try to get to know his new teammates.

Stafford joked with reporters on Wednesday that he wanted to come out with a newspaper tucked under his arm wearing “some spectacles.” That was a reference to Kelly saying Matt is “so old” and doesn’t know if he should play the role of locker room dad and start taking players’ phones away.

“But it turns out you can’t even find a newspaper around here, so I couldn’t do that,” Stafford told the media, via ESPN’s Sarah Barshop. “I was going to try to have some fun with it. But no. It’s been great to … I love coming to work. I love working with these guys. And they all know that.”

Stafford added that he did not have to address his wife’s comments with anyone in the locker room. The 35-year-old said he knows how to interact with everybody and that his teammates “understand where I’m coming from.”

“I’m not too worried about it. Nobody in the locker room’s too worried about it, I can promise you that. We’ve completely moved on,” Stafford said.

Kelly was very apologetic after her comments went viral, so it seems like Matthew probably was not pleased about what she said.