Matthew Stafford reportedly would have stayed with Lions if they made this move

Matthew Stafford is on his way out as quarterback of the Detroit Lions, but it apparently did not have to be that way.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Stafford has been considering moving on from the Lions for some time. However, had the Lions retained offensive coordinator Darrell Bevell, the belief is that Stafford would have been willing to stay with the organization.

From NFL Now: Had the #Lions kept OC Darrell Bevell, QB Matthew Stafford likely would have wanted to stay. Instead, Bevell moves on to the #Jaguars and Stafford moves on to … ? pic.twitter.com/hGcYVFLZ0c — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 25, 2021

Stafford clearly enjoyed playing for Bevell, but don’t expect a reunion. Bevell was recently hired as offensive coordinator of the Jacksonville Jaguars under Urban Meyer, but they’re likely taking Trevor Lawrence first overall.

Ultimately, it’s probably better for both Stafford and the Lions that they part ways. Stafford can go to a contender, perhaps this AFC team, and the Lions can finally get going on their overdue rebuild.

Photo: A Healthier Michigan/Flickr via cc-by-sa 2.0