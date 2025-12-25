Maxx Crosby goes on unfiltered rant about Giants-Raiders game

What happens when a stoppable object meets a movable force on the football field? That can be answered on Sunday, when two of the worst teams in the 2025 NFL season collide at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nev., as the 2-13 Las Vegas Raiders host the 2-13 New York Giants.

Both teams are obviously out of the running for a ticket to the NFL playoffs, but this upcoming showdown has some intriguing flavor to it, particularly because it could decide which team gets the right to pick first in the 2026 NFL Draft.

But as far as Raiders star defensive end Maxx Crosby is concerned, his sole focus is on hunting down Giants quarterback Jaxson Dart in the backfield and doing everything he can to help Las Vegas win, even if a victory likely costs the team a shot at the No. 1 pick.

“Yeah, I don’t give a s–t about the pick, to be honest,” Crosby can be heard telling reporters in a video shared by Vegas Sports Today. “I don’t play for that, that’s not my job. My job is to be the best defensive end in the world and that’s what I focus on every day and being a great leader and influence and being that guy on a consistent basis for my team.”

A must listen for #RaiderNation



Maxx Crosby on his 2025 Pro Bowl selection, his relationship with Michael Jordan & Tom Brady, and the sacrifices made in pursuit of becoming “The best defensive end in the world.”



🎥: By @Sean_Zittel, Vegas Sports Today pic.twitter.com/uONGqfJtRC — Vegas Sports Today (@VegasSportsTD) December 23, 2025

The Raiders and the Giants each have holes to address in the offseason, but Las Vegas may benefit more from holding the top pick.

Unlike New York, which appears to have found a young quarterback in Dart, around whom it could build the team, the Raiders have Geno Smith, whom Las Vegas fans can’t wait for their team to get rid of.