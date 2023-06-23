 Skip to main content
Melvin Gordon has brutally honest admission about his NFL future

June 23, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Melvin Gordon on the field

Feb 16, 2020; Carson, California, USA; Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon (left) and Los Angeles Rams running back Todd Burley attend the XFL game between the LA Wildcats and the Dallas Renegades Dignity Health Sports Park. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Melvin Gordon is just two seasons removed from being an extremely productive running back with the Denver Broncos, but the veteran free agent has yet to find a team that is willing to give him a chance.

Gordon, who turned 30 in April, said during an appearance on “The Jim Rome Show” this week that he does not intend to retire. However, it would be an understatement to say he is frustrated about the current state of the running back market.

“It’s so tough for running backs right now, man. You have a lot of running backs that’s out there and we just don’t get no love,” Gordon said, as transcribed by Nick Shook of NFL.com. “It’s literally the worst position to play in the NFL right now. It literally sucks. I’m just staying ready because I know what I can do. I know once I get in camp or any camp, I can turn some heads. I know what I need to do. I know my mistakes that I’ve made and you have to be able to correct them, but I’m ready to go.”

After rushing for more than 900 yards and averaging 4.5 yards per carry in both the 2020 and 2021 seasons with Denver, Gordon had just 318 yards in 10 games last year. He was cut by the Broncos in November and signed with the Kansas City Chiefs’ practice squad. Gordon wound up getting a Super Bowl ring even though he never played a down for the Chiefs.

Gordon said Chiefs coach Andy Reid offered him some words of encouragement and said Gordon “still can play” but needs to find “the right situation.”

Though he seemed quite pleased to part ways with the Broncos, Gordon is obviously concerned that he might not be able to find a job. He may have to wait until well into training camp for a team to offer him an opportunity.

